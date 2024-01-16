GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington has enlisted local restauranteur Josh Irwin to open a brand-new dining experience.

The Triplex Cinema, a cornerstone of Great Barrington’s cultural scene, is set to welcome acclaimed Berkshire County restaurateur Josh Irwin, known for Cantina 229 and MoonCloud, to launch a distinctive dining venture named Juju’s.

Anticipated to open in May and spanning 550 square feet, Juju’s will occupy a space adjacent to the Triplex, accessible from both the cinema’s interior and the exterior through a takeout window on the Triplex patio.

Irwin and his wife, Emily, gained recognition in Berkshire County as the owners and chef of the beloved Cantina 229 in New Marlborough, which recently closed after many successful years. Irwin is also a partner in the popular MoonCloud Restaurant, located around the corner from the Triplex on Railroad Street, and is involved in several new local food ventures.

Triplex Treasurer Sam Handel expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to have Josh in the building. His experience and history of success in the community make him a perfect fit. Juju’s will bring energy and excitement to the Triplex.”

The Triplex’s Sam Handel turns over the keys to restauranteur Josh Irwin. (Photo courtesy of Triplex Cinema)

Josh Irwin shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I could not be more excited to be bringing accessible, awesome, and tasty food to Great Barrington. As a new resident of Great Barrington (by way of New Marlborough), I am thrilled to be building a relationship with the Triplex, and want to help them in every way I can. My life largely revolves around food, so Juju’s is a particularly exciting opportunity for me to begin working with the Triplex.”

Triplex President of the Board of Directors Nicki Wilson stated, “One of our goals in reopening the Triplex is to create new and vibrant opportunities in downtown Great Barrington, built around the cinema. Led by the talented Josh Irwin, Juju’s will add to the exciting developments happening around the newly reopened cinema.”

Juju’s will offer a fast-casual food concept, featuring specially created popcorn-sized fried chicken, popcorn-sized fried vegetable treats, two vibrant salads, and Irwin’s beloved soft-serve ice cream in cones and cups. The menu will also include homemade mint iced tea and lemongrass lemonade. Additional beverages will be available in the adjoining Triplex lobby, enhancing the overall cinematic and dining experience for patrons.