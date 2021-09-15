Loose horse in Richmond caught by Massachusetts State Police

RICHMOND, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts State Police Troopers were called due to a report of a loose horse roaming near Osceola Rd. in Richmond.

Once troopers from the Lee State Police Barracks located the animal, Trooper John Blanchard used his cruiser to block the horse’s possible path of escape toward Swamp Road. Trooper Cody Titus used his skills learned from his life long dream of being a rodeo cowboy to approach the animal and successfully take custody of the horse. He used a makeshift lasso and treats from his lunch, which included apples and carrots, to get the reluctant horse to follow him.

The horse was safely taken into custody by State Police, thanks to the efforts of Trooper Blanchard and Trooper Titus.