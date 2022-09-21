PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lottery is being held for a home that was foreclosed and then rehabilitated to be sold to a first-time home buyer at a reduced price.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Pittsfield mayor’s office, 21 Eleanor Road is a 1,536 square feet single family home on a 0.29 acres lot, with three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The property was acquired by the city through tax title foreclosure.

“Due to the amount of time the property had been vacant, the residence required complete rehabilitation. The structure was down to its shell, and it was then rehabbed to new building code standards,” said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. “The completed house now complies with the city of Pittsfield’s current energy codes. It is completely refinished with new bathrooms and kitchen, as well as all new plumbing and wiring.”

MAP: 21 Eleanor Road in Pittsfield

Funding to rehabilitate the home was provided by the city’s HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) Community Development Block Grant which is now appraised at $264,100. Buyers interested in purchasing the home for a reduced price of $200,000 can apply to be entered into a lottery through the city’s Purchasing Department.

To request an application contact Purchasing at 413-499-9470, email purchasing@cityofpittsfield.org or visit Room 102 of City Hall. Applicants must be able to obtain the following: