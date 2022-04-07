GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity are renovating a home in Great Barrington to be made available to purchase using a lottery system.

An open house for volunteers was held in March on 40 Grove Street for those interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity. The project got underway with the safety of the building, cleaning out the home’s contents, and sheetrock removal. The next step is to stabilize the foundation.

The 3-bedroom home will be featured in a lottery system to give all eligible applicants an equal chance of purchasing the home. In addition, Habitat of Humanity is working with the Town’s Affordable Housing Trust to build up to 20 affordable homes on a piece of land on North Plain Road in Housatonic.

The homes are built with volunteer labor and donations of material, supplies, land, and services. If you are interested in volunteering visit BerkshireHabitat.org or call 413-442-3181.