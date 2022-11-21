ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Adams is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Karen Andrews of Adams has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game on November 14th.

Karen chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of her winnings to take a vacation.

She bought her ticket at Mobil located at 160 Howland Ave. in Adams after seeing it advertised on the display monitor. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Money Bags” is a $10 scratch ticket that three remaining tickets worth $4 million and 7 tickets remaining worth $1 million prize.