PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Karyn Polito has announced a $1 million grant that will be distributed among five organizations to promote healthy relationships within the youth.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the funded organizations will work with youth ages 12 to 18 to prevent sexual assault and teen dating violence in their lives and communities as well as aim to adopt policies and practices.

The awards will continue the work started last year with the launch of RESPECTfully, the state’s first prevention and awareness campaign in more than 20 years to promote positive, supportive relationships among youth in the Commonwealth. The organizations receiving grants today will work directly with youth from communities that data show experience a disproportionate impact from sexual assault and teen dating violence. Lt. Governor Polito

Organizations selected to receive the grant:

Elizabeth Freeman Center, Inc., Pittsfield, awarded $189,928 to partner with Taconic High School and 18 Degrees’ Live Out Loud Youth Project to serve Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ youth in Pittsfield

Boston Public Health Commission, awarded $189,594 to partner with New Mission High School, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, Elizabeth Stone House, Emerge, Boston GLASS, and the state Department of Youth Services to serve middle and high school Black and Latinx youth and LGBTQ youth of color in Boston

Family and Community Resources, Inc., Brockton, awarded $190,000 to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South, Cape Verdean Women United, Alternative High School, Brockton High School’s Project Grads program for teen parents, and Brockton middle schools to serve African-American, Cape Verdean, and Haitian youth in Brockton

Triangle, Inc.’s IMPACT: Ability Program, Boston, awarded $160,478 to partner with Henderson Inclusion School, Community Academy of Science and Health, Boston Medical Center’s Domestic Violence Program, and the state Disabled Persons Protection Commission’s Sexual Assault Response Unit to serve Boston youth with significant intellectual disabilities, most of whom are Black or Latinx and low-income, and an estimated 20-30 percent of whom are LGBTQ, homeless, and/or immigrants