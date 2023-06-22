LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – In an exciting first for the Berkshires, the highly anticipated LuluFest Lenox Jazz Festival is set to bring a fresh wave of cultural richness to the region.

Celebrating female musicians and composers as bandleaders, this groundbreaking festival will take place on Friday, July 14 at Gateways Inn in Lenox and on Saturday, July 15 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company.

The inaugural LuluFest Lenox Jazz Festival marks the expansion of a popular event that has captivated audiences in New York and Texas for the past two decades. Founded by Peggy Stern and produced by Suzi Stern (no relation), the festival is the result of the fusion of two long-running festivals, the Wall Street Jazz Festival in Kingston, NY, and LuluFest ATX in Austin, TX. With a shared focus on the unique perspective and improvisational talents of women in jazz, LuluFest Lenox promises to be a remarkable showcase of extraordinary musical artistry.

Director Suzi Stern emphasizes that LuluFest Lenox is not only a “women-only” music festival. While women occupy the leadership roles, most of the bands performing at the festival include talented male musicians. This collaborative approach creates a vibrant and inclusive environment where the bands led by women can freely express their creative choices and present their distinct musical concepts.

Suzi Stern (Courtesy of LuluFest Lenox)

The festival’s opening on Friday, July 14 will feature a captivating performance by the renowned Suzi Stern Quintet at The Gateways Inn. This special event is open to the public and admission is free, although reservations are strongly recommended. To secure a spot, interested attendees can call the Inn at (413) 637-2532.

On Saturday, July 15, the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company will come alive with the sounds of exceptional talent. The evening’s schedule includes performances by the MaryAnn McSweeney Urban Fado Project at 7 p.m., followed by The Peggy Stern Quartet at 8 p.m. The highlight of the night will be the Grammy Nominated Sara Caswell Quartet, whose performance will coincide with the release of Ms. Caswell’s highly anticipated CD for 2023.

Peggy Stern (Courtesy of LuluFest Lenox)

In addition to the captivating performances, LuluFest Lenox is offering a unique opportunity for middle and high school students in the area. A free Master Class in improvisation will be held on Friday, July 14th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Lenox Community Center. Interested students of all experience levels are encouraged to call Darlene McCauley at (413) 637-4788 for more information and to reserve a spot.

LuluFest Lenox Jazz Festival is presented in collaboration with Berkshires Jazz, Inc. and The Ritenuto Foundation. Berkshire Jazz, Inc., an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2009 with a mission to preserve America’s indigenous art form and foster its growth through high-quality jazz programs, jazz education, and the promotion of the local jazz scene.

For more information and to stay updated on LuluFest Lenox, visit the festival’s official website. This extraordinary event promises to be a celebration of talent, diversity, and the timeless beauty of jazz in the picturesque Berkshires.