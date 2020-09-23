Maine man to spend 10 years in state prison for 2016 armed bank robbery in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of armed robbery at a Pittsfield credit union back in 2016 will spend 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney said.

According to the DA’s Office, a judge sentenced 44-year-old Clinton Damboise of Belgrade, Maine, after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery while masked.

The 10-year sentence was requested by the DA’s Office.

On September 13, 2016, Damboise is said to have entered the Credit Union Bank of the Berkshires located on Williams Street in Pittsfield, placed a handgun on the counter and demanded money from an employee. He was later arrested by police in Connecticut.

Connecticut prosecutors previously convicted Damboise of a bank robbery in the state and federal authorities indicted Damboise on charges related to a bank robbery in Maine.

In Massachusetts, you could spend seven to ten years in state prison on armed robbery charges.