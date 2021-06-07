Man, 65, killed in serious Pittsfield crash, police investigating

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was killed in a two-motor vehicle crash on East Street Monday morning, according to police.

The Pittsfield Police Department identified the man killed as 65-year-old Stanley Dipietro.

Two occupants in the second vehicle involved, 78-year-old Susan Shepardson and 86-year-old Bruce Shepardson, both of Pittsfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:54 a.m., Pittsfield police, fire and ambulance services were called to the intersection of East Street and Newell Street for a serious crash.

Initial reports showed that Dipietro’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Street when he entered the intersection of Newell Street and crashed head-on into the vehicle occupied by the Shepardson’s, who were turning left, police said.

Dipietro was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or the actions of both vehicles involved is asked to call Officer David Hallas at (413) 448-9700, ext. 560.