Man arrested after stabbing, car chase from Pittsfield to Stockbridge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers have arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a victim Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Gary Traversa of the Pittsfield Police Department told 22News, officers found a person who was stabbed after they received a report around 8:40 a.m. on Weller Avenue. The victim was brought to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries. The suspect had left the area.

Shortly after, the suspect was seen driving at the intersection of East, Elm and Fourth Streets. Police attempted to pull the car over but lost sight of the suspect after a brief pursuit through Pittsfield.

However, minutes later an off-duty Great Barrington officer spotted the vehicle on Route 7 in Lenox. The off-duty officer and officers from the Lenox, Stockbridge and State Police departments chased the suspect into Stockbridge. Stockbridge police were able to use stop sticks on the vehicle which ended the chase.

The suspect, 31-year-old Stephen Moss, then attempted to run on foot but was eventually arrested by police. He is currently in custody of the Pittsfield Police.

The Pittsfield Police Department are continuing to investigate the stabbing.