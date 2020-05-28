Man arrested on assault charges after police called to disturbance in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arraigned on several charges Wednesday after police arrested him during a domestic disturbance incident on Eleanor Road in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon.

The Pittsfield Police Department said officers were called to 157 Eleanor Road after receiving calls about the incident which involved a 39-year-old man with mental health concerns.

Upon arrival, officers determined the man had barricaded himself alone inside the residence. Police closed off Eleanor Road for some time to allow detectives to communicate with the man. His identity was not released.

The Berkshire County Special Response Team was called to assist while officers continued to communicate with the man. BCSRT was able to enter the residence and take the man into custody without incident.

Police had the man evaluated by medical services before taking him to the Pittsfield Police Department. He was charged and arraigned Wednesday on the following charges: