Man charged with arson in connection with structure fires in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities arrested a suspected arsonist on Thursday in connection with a structure fire on White Terrace in Pittsfield.

Officers took 43-year-old Joseph Stone of Pittsfield into custody and charged him with one count of arson, according to Lieutenant John Soules of the Pittsfield Police Department. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Pittsfield District Court on Friday.

Crews were called to 8 White Street for the structure fire at 2:17 p.m. No injuries were reported but the fire caused damage to the building. Police are also investigating a fire that occurred at 6 White Street on Wednesday night, they believe could be connected. In that fire, two firefighters were injured, and two others were treated for smoke inhalation.

The two buildings are neighboring multi-family apartments located next to each other on the same side of the street, according to Lt. Soules.

Police and fire are investigating both fires along with state Fire Marshalls assigned to the Massachusetts State Police. Anyone with information on both fires can reach out to Detective James Losaw at (413) 448-9700, extension 572.