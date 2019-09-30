Man charged with murder in connection with Pittsfield shooting

ADAMS, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Adams has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield August 25.

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Andy McKeever told 22News, 25-year-old Tyler Sumner was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on a single count of murder on Monday.

Sumner is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Stephanie Olivieri.

McKeever said Olivieri, of Yonkers, was sitting in her car near the intersection of Columbus and South John Street when she was shot. Investigators believe that she was not the intended target.

The investigation is being led by the Pittsfield Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and the Berkshire County Crime Task Force.

