Man facing murder charges in Pittsfield shooting to be arraigned

Berkshire County

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man charged with the murder of a woman killed on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield back in August is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court.

Shooting on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield now a homicide, DA says

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 25-year-old Tyler Sumner is being charged for murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and a number of firearm-related offenses. He is currently being held without bail.

32-year-old Stephani Olivieri of Becket and Yonkers was shot in a parked car on Columbus Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on August 25, 2019. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where she later passed away from her injuries. Police believed she was not the intended target of the shooting.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Olivieri who have suffered a terrible loss due to senseless violence. We would not have obtained these indictments today without the determined investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.

I also thank the State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab whose work was critical. I am very grateful to the grand jury for their thoughtful consideration of the evidence,”

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

