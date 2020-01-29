Man facing murder charges in Pittsfield shooting to be arraigned

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man charged with the murder of a woman killed on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield back in August is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 25-year-old Tyler Sumner is being charged for murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and a number of firearm-related offenses. He is currently being held without bail.

32-year-old Stephani Olivieri of Becket and Yonkers was shot in a parked car on Columbus Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on August 25, 2019. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where she later passed away from her injuries. Police believed she was not the intended target of the shooting.