NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing for two weeks.

Police say 47-year-old John Braman has been missing since June 21st. He was last seen on Hall Street in North Adams. Police added that he “may be exhibiting suicidal ideations.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Braman, you are asked to contact the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 ext. 1.