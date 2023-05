PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A head on, two car crash in Pittsfield has left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Pittsfield police, the crash took place in the area of 10-50 Dalton Avenue. The area were the crash occurred was partially closed to traffic for four hours while an investigation took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413)-448-9700 ext. 575.