Man who escaped custody in Pittsfield pleaded guilty, sentenced to state prison

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An inmate who escaped from a hospital in Pittsfield for three days pleaded guilty to several charges in Berkshire Superior Court Monday.

Harry Chandler was on the run in July last year when he assaulted a correctional officer, a nurse, and another staff member at the Berkshire Medical Center after Sheriff’s Deputies brought Chandler from the Berkshire County House of Corrections for medical care.

Sheriff Bowler said fugitive Harry Chandler surrendered to police without incident with the help of agencies involved in the search which include, Pittsfield Police, Massachusetts State Police, Dalton,

Lanesborough, Lee and Lenox Police, the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s

Office, the New York State Police, Connecticut State Police, Millerton, and Colonie, N.Y. Police, the FBI, Massachusetts State Parole, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler, 35, was sentenced to two to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to single counts of escape from a penal institution, assault and battery on a correctional officer, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, and assault and battery.

“These convictions reflect that the Berkshire District Attorney’s office takes violence against front line health care workers and correctional officers very seriously.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the exhaustive search and apprehension of Mr. Chandler. This effort demonstrates their dedication to protecting this community.”

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Chandler will serve concurrent jail time for the convictions on all of his district court cases.