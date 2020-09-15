Mandatory water restrictions going into effect in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, mandatory water restrictions are going into effect on another western Massachusetts community.

This means outside water use, like watering lawns or washing cars, will only be allowed before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on alternating days in Pittsfield.

If your address is an even number, then you can use your water on even days. Similarly, if your address ends in an odd number, you can use your outside water on odd days.

If you’re caught violating the water restrictions, you could face a written warning from the Department of Public Services and Utilities for the first offense, a $50 fine for the second offense, and a $300 fine for any offense after that.

Pittsfield made the decision to put in place the mandatory restrictions after the city’s water level went below the eight-foot marker.

The Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs put the entire state under a Level Two Significant Drought declaration after four months of below-average rainfall.

If you have questions, please contact the Department of Public Services and Utilities at 413-499-9330 or email dpw@cityofpittsfield.org.