PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recreational marijuana dispensary has opened its doors in Pittsfield this week.

The marijuana dispensary is run by Potency and is located at 1450 East Street Suite 1. The dispensary will be open from noon to 8:00 p.m. every day. Customers can buy items inside the store or buy online.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the Pittsfield community,” said Owen Martinetti, Co-founder of Potency.

“Our team has worked hard to create a dispensary that not only provides high-quality products but also offers a unique and inviting environment for our customers. We look forward to serving the cannabis community in Pittsfield and beyond,” said Chris Abbenda, Co-founder of Potency.

There are now roughly six recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Pittsfield.