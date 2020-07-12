Mass MoCA in North Adams reopens with 40,000 sq. ft of new exhibitions

Berkshire County

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass MoCA has finally reopened its doors to the public with new art ready for visitors to enjoy.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the museum features more than 40,000 square feet of brand new exhibitions. Due to the pandemic, there are slight changes when visiting.

Visitors are asked to arrive with timed tickets that are purchased in advance. Kidspace sections in the museum that are under reservation only include James Turrell: Into the Light and Wendy Red Star’s Apsaalooke: Children of the large-Beaked Bird.

The museum will also be hosting its first public concert on Saturday, July 18 with returning performer Treya Lam. Before visiting, check out Mass MoCA’s COVID-19 Courtesy Code.

