WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The eastbound side of the Mass. Pike is closed due to a rollover crash Thursday morning.

According to the MassDOT, travel lanes on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 1.8 is closed in West Stockbridge after a rollover crash with serious injuries in West Stockbridge. Traffic is getting through in the breakdown lane.

Massachusetts State Police reported that the westbound side was shut down briefly to allow an ambulance to get through.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.