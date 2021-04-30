Mass Pike paving project in Otis and Becket Saturday

OTIS/BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be making pavement repairs along the Mass Pike in Otis and Becket Saturday.

According to MassDOT, the paving project will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both sides of the Mass Pike. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and reduce speeds as there will be lane closures as well.

Additionally, MassDOT crews will be working on bridge repairs on the Mass Pike in Otis and Becket beginning Monday between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The bridge repair in Otis is on both sides at Mile Maker 23. The bridge repairs in Becket will take place at Mile Marker 15.9. The work is expected to last through Friday.

The work is subject to change is depending on weather conditions.