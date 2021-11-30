Mass Pike service plaza in Lee closed

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The service plaza on the Mass Pike in Lee is temporarily closed Tuesday.
According to MassDOT, the Lee service plaza westbound on Interstate 90 is closed temporarily due to a sewage leak.
MAP: Lee Service Plaza Westbound
The 24/7 plaza includes restrooms, fuel services, a convenience store and more:
- Internet Access
- Restrooms
- McDonalds/ McCafe
- Gulf Express Convenience Store
- Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)
- ATM
- EV Charging Stations