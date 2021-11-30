Mass Pike service plaza in Lee closed

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The service plaza on the Mass Pike in Lee is temporarily closed Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the Lee service plaza westbound on Interstate 90 is closed temporarily due to a sewage leak.

MAP: Lee Service Plaza Westbound

The 24/7 plaza includes restrooms, fuel services, a convenience store and more:

  • Internet Access
  • Restrooms
  • McDonalds/ McCafe
  • Gulf Express Convenience Store
  • Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)
  • ATM
  • EV Charging Stations

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories