Massachusetts boy’s mullet haircut raises $1,600 for good cause

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — After going eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic without a haircut, 10-year-old Trey Hyde’s hair was so long his friends and family started offering to pay him to cut his hair. That’s when Hyde got an idea.

Not a fan of haircuts, Hyde only agreed to get one if people donated the money they offered to a good cause.

As word spread online, Hyde began a fundraiser collecting money for VIM Berkshires, an organization in Great Barrington that offers free health care for those who are underinsured. He agreed to get a mullet hairstyle in exchange.

After raising $1,600, he finally got his haircut… live on social media.

A local hair salon named Michele’s offered the haircut for free.