Massachusetts goes over 2 years without child fire death

STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been two and a half years since the Commonwealth has seen the death of a minor due to fire according to the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM).

“To have no children under the age of 18 die in a fire is an amazing accomplishment,” said NASFM Executive Director Jim Narva.

The announcement comes as Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey received an award recognizing his leadership and role in the state’s success in reducing the number of child deaths by fire.

“This is one award that every fire marshal hopes to receive,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “It reflects the combined and tireless efforts of fire educators, fire prevention officers, fire departments across Massachusetts, and the Department of Fire Services. Results like this don’t happen overnight: Through the 26 years of the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.AF.E.) Program, these partners have been helping to raise a fire-safe generation of children.”

In March of 2020, Massachusetts went a full year without a reported child death due to fire. This streak has continued to today where the state has gone over 30 months since a fire has killed a child. The last reported death of a child due to a fire happened in Pittsfield on March 16, 2019.



“We chose to recognize Chief Ostroskey because of his outstanding dedication to life safety,” continued Narva. “I’m proud to announce his selection as the 2021 recipient of the NASFM President’s Award.”