Pittsfield high school shocked by death of teacher

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A high school in Pittsfield is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected death of a popular teacher.

Authorities say 38-year-old Kevin Harrington died at the hospital after collapsing in a classroom at Taconic High School in Pittsfield on Wednesday morning.

He apparently suffered some sort of cardiac event and the school nurse started CPR before emergency personnel arrived.

Superintendent Jason McCandless tells The Berkshire Eagle that Harrington was a special education teacher known for his kindness and his work coaching athletes.

Principal Matt Bishop called Harrington “a friend and inspiration to all he came in contact with.”

Mayor Linda Tyer says students will be offered counseling services Thursday, with particular attention being paid to students with Harrington when he collapsed.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

