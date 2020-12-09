Massachusetts lawmakers send police reform bill to governor

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Massachusetts lawmakers sent a pair of police reform bills to Gov. Charlie Baker to sign. This comes as New York police departments are required to implement police reform by April.

Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh has already begun flipping through the bills that were inspired by the social injustice movement following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police officers. “Overall, there’s not a lot of surprises. It’s the issues that I think all of the country, everybody’s dealing with,” Walsh said.

The chief said the department had already implemented policy changes in line with the bill’s proposal. Those changes began in 2016 when Walsh was invited to seminars on 21st Century policing under the Obama administration in Washington, D.C.

“When this reform stuff came up over the past year, ever since Minneapolis, we actually had a good platform, a good basis to make these changes,” Walsh said.

Some of the highlights of the bills include: restricting no knock warrants and banning chokeholds, requiring assisting officers to intervene when excessive force is being used by another officer and implementation of a public database of decertified officers, certification suspensions, and retraining.

“The critique of this bill is that it was done too quickly, but to me, it’s like, we need to strike now while the iron is hot,” said Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Harrington said Berkshire County has managed to avoid major scandals like those surrounding other Massachusetts police departments. While she believes police and citizens have a good rapport in her county, she said there’s likely policy that needs to be adjusted. “I’m quite certain that when we are able to get our data for racial disparities in Berkshire County, we’re going to be just as bad as the rest of the state,” she said. “I know that we need to address those issues,” Harrington said.

The one thing Walsh disagreed with is defunding the police. He said small departments in Berkshire County wouldn’t be able to survive if this happened. “We’re heading on the right track on a lot of things. We just need to continue to support our police departments,” he said.