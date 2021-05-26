MassDOT announces daytime track improvements on Berkshire Line Railroad

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting railroad track improvements on the Berkshire Line in Stockbridge and Great Barrington.

Beginning Thursday, May 27, the project includes installing new stone ballast, replacing turnout switches and six miles of jointed rail, reconstructing private crossings, conducting bridge repair and replacement.

The work will take place primarily during daytime hours, with some overnight work occurring during reconstruction operations for the Furnace Road railroad crossing. In addition, the Furnace Road railroad crossing will be reconstructed. The schedule, timeline, and traffic impacts for the reconstruction work will be as follows:

The work will begin on Friday, June 25, and is scheduled to continue through Monday, June 28.

The crossing will be completely closed to roadway traffic from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, through 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, although provisions will be made to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Crossing construction activities on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27 will include temporary traffic lane closures.

The crossing will be paved on Monday, June 28.

Improvements in Great Barrington will be conducted as follows:

Several private railroad crossings will be replaced parallel to North Plain Road and Van Deusenville Road requiring short outages for each crossing.

The railroad bridge in Housatonic near the driveway entrance of 430 Park Street North will be replaced and the abutment repaired. The scheduled replacement of the bridge superstructure will begin on Thursday, May 27, and is anticipated to be completed on Tuesday, June 1.

There will be no construction work on the public roads or rights of way, however reconstruction of the track in the area of Rising Siding is adjacent to Van Deusenville Road.

The Traffic Maintenance Plan will be coordinated between the contractor and adjacent residents, business owners, police and fire department officials. Police details will be employed as needed to support temporary lane and road closures. The planned railroad construction work is expected to be completed by December 2021.