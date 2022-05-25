PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight street milling and paving construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 in the City of Pittsfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be working on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in the city on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Work is expected to be done by 5 a.m. Saturday, June 4.

The construction projects will be at these locations:

North and south from Merrill Road at the Dick Sporting Goods driveway to Route 8/Cheshire Road at the Berkshire Gas driveway.

East and west from Dalton Avenue at the Housatonic Railroad Bridge overpass to Route 8 and Route 9/Dalton Avenue at the Colonial Gardens entrance.

At least one lane of travel will be open at all times but drivers should expect delays.

For updated information on traffic conditions and other road construction projects in the state use these options: