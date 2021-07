NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced on Tuesday the start of work on the Sacco Bridge, on Route 2 in North Adams.

Work is scheduled to begin next Monday, July 19. There will still be two lanes of traffic open during construction but MassDOT said there may be occasional lane closures as the work calls for it.

The Sacco Bridge project is expected to be complete in February of 2022 and is estimated to cost $699,000.