LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting daytime and nighttime bridge and guardrail repair operations on the Mass Pike eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket.

The work will be conducted at different times and locations starting today through Friday, December 9th, from 7:30 a.m. in the morning until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require temporary lane closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.