MassDOT schedules temporary closure of the New Road Bridge in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Transporation is announcing New Road Bridge over the west branch of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield will be close to traffic.

The road closure will begin on Monday, February 24. It is necessary to allow crews to replace the existing bridge and upgrade existing utilities.

A detour will be in place using Keeler Street to Mill Drive to Chatham Street. Drivers will see signs to inform them about the road closure and detour. The bridge is anticipated to be reopened in late fall 2020.

