LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee.

The work will start today and go until Wednesday between the hours of 7:00 p.m. in the evening to 5:30 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off exit B-3 in New York and follow a detour using Route 102 eastbound to Lee.

Signage, law enforcement, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.