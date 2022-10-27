PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has a new program for mattress disposal.

The Pittsfield Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling (TSR) to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city.

Under the new system, residents can schedule a pickup appointment through the company’s online scheduling system. TSR’s service fee is $55 per unit. For more information, including a list of mattress recycling frequently asked questions, a link is available on the city’s Public Utilities web page. Information on textile donation and recycling can be found at this link.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) disposal ban goes into effect on November 1. The ban prohibits mattresses for inclusion in waste disposal or transport for disposal. It also includes textiles such as clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products. Exceptions include textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances.

The city has two drop-off bins: the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. and at the Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank Street. More bins are expected to be available in the future.