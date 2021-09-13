MCLA campus overnight shelter in place due to social media threat

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A social media threat caused a shelter in place on the MCLA campus early Monday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. Monday, MCLA Campus police issued a RAVE Alert, telling community members to shelter in place, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Bernadette Alden. The alert was issued due to a social media post that targeted the MCLA residence halls.

Campus police were sent to Berkshire Towers, where the call was believed to be originated from, and within a short time officers were interviewing a person of interest. Police determined there was no actionable threat to the campus and by 1:25 a.m. the shelter in place was lifted.

“Thankfully, last night’s threat was only that, and no one was physically harmed. It is unfortunate that threats like these in our society have become such a common occurrence and many times lead to unthinkable tragedy,” Alden said in a statement sent to 22News.

MCLA police arrested 18-year-old student Joseph Caso on a felony charge of threat of deadly weapon and disruption of school or public building, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The Dean of Students has issued an interim suspension for Caso and he is banned from campus until further notice. Caso was released on bail and was in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday morning.