Meal pick-up schedule for remote learning students of Pittsfield Public Schools

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Public Schools have decided to go fully remote as COVID-19 cases in the city increased.

As students return to remote learning, the interim superintendent is reminding parents that breakfast and lunch meals will be offered by the schools. Grab and go bags will be available to all kids 18 and younger beginning on Monday, November 16th.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be packed together and you can go to any meal site in the city to pick one up.

Location and times are as the following:

Berkshire Peak Apartments (West Street) – 11:00 -11:30

Brattlebrook Apartments (April Lane) – 11:00 -11:30

Christopher Arms Apartments (John Street) – 11:00 – 11:30

Dower Square Housing Village (Wahconah Street) – 11:00 -11:30

Wilson Park Housing (Mohawk & Memorial Drive) – 11:00 -11:30

Allendale Elementary School (Connecticut Ave) – 11:00-11:45

Capeless Elementary School (Brooks Ave) – 11:00-11:45

Conte Community School (West Union Street) – 11:00-11:45

Egremont Elementary (Egremont Ave) – 11:00-11:45

Herberg Middle School (Pomeroy Ave) – 11:00-11:45

Morningside Community School (Burbank Street) – 11:00-11:45

Pittsfield High School (East Street, Longfellow ) – 11:00-11:45

Reid Middle School (North Street) – 11:00-11:45

Stearns Elementary School (Lebanon Ave) – 11:00-11:45

Williams Elementary School (Bushey Rd) – 11:00-11:45

In the last 14 days, Pittsfield has reported 103 COVID-19 cases, compared to last week’s report where the city only had 29 cases reported. The city is currently marked as a medium-risk community, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that was released on November 12th.