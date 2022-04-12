PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s investigation into the shooting of Miguel Estrella by a Pittsfield Police officer is ongoing.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a statement was released by District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

“Investigations into fatal shootings by police take time and care to ensure objective and accurate fact-finding and well-reasoned decision making. My priority is that all interested parties have confidence in my office’s determination of the facts surrounding the tragic shooting of Mr. Estrella by the Pittsfield Police Department,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I recognize the community’s urgent need for details, and I’ve requested that the involved agencies prioritize this investigation. Typically, these types of investigations take four to six months to complete but I am committed to significantly reducing that timeframe without compromising accuracy, thoroughness, or objectivity,” District Attorney Harrington continued.

The State Police Detective Unit has finished formal interviews with five witnesses, five EMTs, as well as the involved Pittsfield police officers. The State Police also sought out witnesses and/or video footage. Police have also identified additional witnesses that they look to interview. They are encouraging any other witnesses to contact the Berkshire Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

State Police got medical records from the Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield Police Department reports, photos from the incident, reports from EMS, attended the autopsy and produced an initial autopsy report, secured nearby surveillance video, and preserved social media postings from witnesses. Recordings of 911 calls, Pittsfield Police Department dispatches, Pittsfield Police radio transmissions, and EMS radio transmissions were also obtained. The office is currently obtaining transcripts of all audio and video statements.

The State Police are further seeking ShotSpotter reports, the State Police Crime Lab will conduct testing and will provide ballistic reports on the guns and the Pittsfield Police Department will provide an analysis of the Tasers. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will provide a full autopsy report.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and First Assistant Karen Bell are reviewing the evidence gathered thus far and will draft written findings.

Once the investigation is complete and all evidence is shared with the Estrella family, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will make the findings available publicly and to the Pittsfield Police Department.