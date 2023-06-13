PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) has declared a Level 1 Mild Drought for Berkshire County and Cape Cod on Wednesday.

A mild drought was declared after more than two months of below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures. The rest of the state remains at normal levels.

“With much of the state experiencing sporadic rainfall and higher temperatures, it’s important that we all work together to conserve water,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We’re continuing to monitor conditions and any potential strains on our water systems. We ask that residents and businesses be mindful of water usage during the growing and recreational season.”

“While the Commonwealth has experienced some recent beneficial rainfall, the last 60 days have been overall slightly drier than average,” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley. “Dry conditions increase the threat of brush and wildland fires, as Massachusetts saw during last year’s extended drought and widespread brush fires, so it’s especially important during the summer months to exercise caution with any open flames during outdoor activities.”

While there are no mandatory water restrictions at this time, residents affected should consider reducing the amount of water they use for outdoor activities.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on July 6 and reassess the drought conditions across the state.