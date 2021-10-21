Missing Adams woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The police are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Adams Police Department shared additional photos of 77-year-old Paula Kelsey from Adams who was last seen in the area of Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire on Friday, October 15 around 7:30 a.m. Paula was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings with black lace, and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red.

In addition to local and state police departments, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team are also involved in the search for Paula Kelsey.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 extension 0, or Paula’s family at 646-326-6881.

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. There are three major signs to look for, changes in memory, ability to use good judgment and changes in behavior.