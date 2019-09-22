Missing hiker found in Mount Washington after 5+ hour search

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing hiker in Mount Washington has been found Sunday morning after a five-hour search.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News around 8:10 p.m. police received a call from a man reporting that his 54-year-old wife was four hours late in returning from her hike around Plaintain Road.

Massachusetts State Police patrols from State Police-Lee and the Troop B Community Action Team, MSP K-9 units, and a helicopter from the MSP Air Wing began a search and rescue mission with help from Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers. 

Procopio said at around 1:20 a.m. a search team located the missing hiker with no reported injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live: Sunday Night Football

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Trending Stories