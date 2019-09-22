Missing hiker found in Mount Washington after 5+ hour search

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing hiker in Mount Washington has been found Sunday morning after a five-hour search.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News around 8:10 p.m. police received a call from a man reporting that his 54-year-old wife was four hours late in returning from her hike around Plaintain Road.

Massachusetts State Police patrols from State Police-Lee and the Troop B Community Action Team, MSP K-9 units, and a helicopter from the MSP Air Wing began a search and rescue mission with help from Berkshire Mountain Rescue volunteers.

Procopio said at around 1:20 a.m. a search team located the missing hiker with no reported injuries.

