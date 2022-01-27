Missing minutes mystery sparks talk in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (State House News Service) – After an Open Meeting Law complaint revealed that decades worth of meeting minutes for the North Adams Airport Commission were nowhere to be found, city staff dove into the archives in an effort to locate the missing files.

They were able to retrieve some of the vanished documents, but records spanning from April 1982 to August 2001 are still unaccounted for. So since July, when the Attorney General’s Office ordered the city to replace the records “through whatever means are available,” staff have been working to recreate the minutes using some unlikely sources: Historical newspaper articles and records from outside consulting firms.

The state was alerted to the missing records in 2020 after resident Gerrit Blauvelt requested minutes spanning from 1960 to 2004, the Berkshire Eagle reported. In December, Blauvelt filed a second complaint saying he still has not received the documents he requested, according to the Eagle. Blauvelt also said he’d like more information about “when and where missing meeting minutes were located.”

The commission’s official response stated the board was “confused” by Blauvelt’s “repeated request” and that the minutes would be made available “as per the resolution of that request and your subsequent appeal to the Massachusetts Attorney General.” The commission was set to discuss the missing meeting minutes, among other topics, a in special meeting Tuesday night.