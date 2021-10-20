Missing NY woman with infant may be in Pittsfield area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

According to law enforcement, 21-year-old Amani Armstrong was reported missing in New York State and may be in the Pittsfield area. Armani is from Yonkers, New York and police say she should have her infant son with her. Her hair may be darker than pictured.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.