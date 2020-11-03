MISSING: Teen from Pittsfield may be in North Adams

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The teenager, 16-year-old Dagon Kaczowski, was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoody, and dark or gray pants. He is being described as 5’2″ and weighs around 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dagon was reported missing by the Pittsfield Police Department who say he may also be in the North Adams area.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.