M&J’s Taste of Home Catering provides meals to essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The M&J’s Taste of Home catering company is using its resources to make food for those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark and Jeanne Lapier set up a free drive-thru food truck following social distancing guidelines to provide a home cooked meal for frontline workers.

“We decided to take our stimulus check from the government and put it towards buying the local food and feeding the local.” said Mark Lapier, Owner of M&J’s Taste of Home.

The Lapiers started cooking on Saturday morning at 4 a.m. in their food truck. They began serving breakfast sandwiches, muffins, french toast and pancakes to essential workers at 6 a.m in the Greylock Works parking lot. Mark and Jeanne switched to serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, shredded beef sandwiches, homemade mac-n-cheese, and french fries for lunch.

Jeanne says her and husband wanted to take the opportunity to support and thank everyone in the community, who are putting themselves at risk during this hard time.

“These people are working all the time, let alone not being able to shop a lot. So we just thought we know we cook up some good food and figured why not serve it to the people who deserve it the most.” said Jeanne Lapier, Owner of M&J’s Taste of Home

First responders, health care workers, truck drivers and other essential workers went through the drive-thru. The Lapiers set up a drive-thru to make sure everyone follows all social distancing guidelines. Essential workers had to drive up to the trailer window, place their order from their car, and drive to the pick up table to receive their order.

Daniel Shears says having the support of his community goes a long way.

“Mostly while working in EMS its kind of a thankless job, so when the community comes together to say thank you, I really appreciate that.” explained Daniel Shears, EMT North Adams Ambulance.

Even during this difficult time, Mayor Tom Bernard says the community of North Adams is coming together as one.

“This is the kind of community we are. We have people that say I want to help, I want to do something, and I want to serve food for others.” said Tom Bernard, Mayor of North Adams.

M&J’s Taste of Cooking says their plan is to serve over 500 people and keep supporting those working on the front lines.