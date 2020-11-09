Mock search and rescue at October Mountain for 9-year-old girl’s Make-A-Wish

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 9-year-old girl from Southbridge got her wish to participate in a mock search and rescue for a missing hiker.

According to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island spokesperson Rich Greif, Alexandra Holt of Southbridge was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition.

Alexandra’s wish was to search for a missing hiker and her wish was made possible by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and 10 members of the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team on Sunday, November 1.

The search and rescue team provided mock details about a missing hiker who was 33-year-old nurse names Stephanie Starship. Alezandra lead the search in the October Mountain State Forest with the search team, her 14-year-old brother Aiden and her parents Danielle and Jason Holt.

Clues were placed throughout designated areas as the team searched and rescued the lost hiker trapped under a large branch. Alexandra was present with a certificate of honor from the search-and-rescue team, “For her bravery, her dedication and her commitment to helping others with the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team as a junior volunteer.”

The experience left Alex smiling and happy. “I would love to do this again!”

“Alex, thank you for wishing for this because I think not only is it a great day for you, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want to be a part of helping to make a child’s wish come true. So you also gave all of these people an opportunity to bring some joy.” Said Peg Wheble, Western Massachusetts Regional Director for Make-A-Wish.

The Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue is based in Pittsfield and is an all volunteer, not-for-profit Search and Rescue Team as well as a Community Emergency Response Team.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and find out how you can get involved, visit massri.wish.org

