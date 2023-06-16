WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown has expanded its recall of cheeses due to the potential risk of listeria contamination.

On May 31, the farm issued a recall for Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses. On Thursday, that recall was extended to Feta and Berkshire Bloom cheeses distributed in Massachusetts and New York through the following distributors:

Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA

Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA

Wells Provisions, Charlemont, MA

McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY

New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY

Some local restaurants

Some farmers markets

Sophelise cheese was sold under the product code 087055 and sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. The cheese was distributed between March 29 and May 26.

Tobasi cheese was sold under the product labeled 315, 341, 048 and wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label when sold by Cricket Creek Farm. Retail stores may package it as small rectangular cuts. The cheese was distributed between March 26 and May 26.

Berkshire Bloom cheese was sold under the product label 076 and is sold on white cheese paper with a blue label. The batch of cheese was distributed between April 20 and May 12.

Feta cheese was sold under the product label 101097 in 8 oz and 16 oz square tubs with orange labels. The batch of cheese affected was distributed between April 12 and April 25 and also sold to restaurants in a vacuum-sealed package.

Credit: FDA, Cricket Creek Farm



One person has been hospitalized due to listeria in connection to Sophelise cheese. The products purchased by that person were tested for listeria and one batch of Sophelise cheese tested positive for listeria.

Consumers of these products are asked to not consume the cheese and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria in small amounts for healthy individuals may only cause short-term symptoms like high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, listeria can cause deadly infections in young children, elderly people, people that are pregnant, and those with a weakened immune system.