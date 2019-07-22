Mosquito spraying scheduled Monday night in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mosquito spray application is scheduled for Pittsfield Monday night due to the presence of a persistently high mosquito population.

According to Public Health Director Gina Armstrong, the target spraying area is within the vicinity of Brattlebrook Park and Marchisio Park from 11 p.m. to midnight.

In the event of rain, spraying may be rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Armstrong said spraying is most effective after dusk when mosquitoes are most active. To reduce exposure to the insecticide, staying indoors is advised. There are no other precautions that should be taken.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Armstrong said the best methods of protection to prevent mosquito-borne illness includes the following:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET according to the instructions on the product label.

Keep mosquitoes out of one’s residence by repairing holes in screens and making sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows.

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove areas of standing water around one’s property twice a week to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.

Residents may request to be excluded from pesticide application by submitting an Exclusion Request Form, which can be obtained here.

Exclusions will take effect 14 days after the request is made.





