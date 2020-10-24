Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on First Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious crash involving a motorcycle on First Street in Pittsfield has left one person with serious injuries early Friday evening. 

Lt. Jeffrey Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department described the person’s injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.  

Officers were called to the area of First Street and Maplewood Avenue, in front of the Cumberland Farms, just before 8 p.m. for the motorcycle crash, causing road closures in the area. 

A video shared by the Pittsfield Police Department on Twitter shows a vehicle burning in the middle of the road.  

A photo (above) also shared by the department shows a motorcycle heavily damaged. You can also see multiple first responders assisting with the crash. 

22News is following this developing story. We’ll bring you the latest when more details are provided. 

