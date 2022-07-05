ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety of hiking trails are scattered along the Berkshire terrain, leading up to some of the highest mountain peaks in western, Massachusetts.

In western, Massachusetts, the Berkshires terrain is covered with more than 2,100 square miles, says PeakVisor. The Appalachian Trails can be found throughout the region. Click here to plan your next hike.

Mountains to explore

Highest Peaks Town Mount Greylock: (prom: 757 m) Lanesborough, MA Saddle Bell Mountain: (prom: 66 m) New Ashford, MA Mount Fitch (prom: 32 m) Adams, MA Mount Williams (prom: 57 m) North Adams, MA Crum Hill (prom: 102 m) Monroe, MA Berlin Mountain (prom: 471 m) Williamstown, MA Blackpoll Mountain (prom: 75 m) Florida, MA Jones Nose (prom: 840 m) Lanesborough, MA Spruce Mountain (prom: 97 m) Monroe, MA Misery Mountain (prom: 159 m) Williamstown, MA How far each mountain peak is

Hiking essentials

According to American Hiking Society, the 10 essentials to hiking are the following:

Appropriate footwear

Map and compass/GPS

Extra water and way to purify it

Extra food

Rain gear and extra clothing

Safety items such as a fire, light and a whistle.

First aid kit

Knife or multi-purpose tool

Sun screen and sun glasses

Daypack/backpack

Before every hike the American Hiking Society says to make a plan, hike smart, go prepared, and know your capabilities.