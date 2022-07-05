ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety of hiking trails are scattered along the Berkshire terrain, leading up to some of the highest mountain peaks in western, Massachusetts.
In western, Massachusetts, the Berkshires terrain is covered with more than 2,100 square miles, says PeakVisor. The Appalachian Trails can be found throughout the region. Click here to plan your next hike.
Mountains to explore
|Highest Peaks
|Town
|Mount Greylock: (prom: 757 m)
|Lanesborough, MA
|Saddle Bell Mountain: (prom: 66 m)
|New Ashford, MA
|Mount Fitch (prom: 32 m)
|Adams, MA
|Mount Williams (prom: 57 m)
|North Adams, MA
|Crum Hill (prom: 102 m)
|Monroe, MA
|Berlin Mountain (prom: 471 m)
|Williamstown, MA
|Blackpoll Mountain (prom: 75 m)
|Florida, MA
|Jones Nose (prom: 840 m)
|Lanesborough, MA
|Spruce Mountain (prom: 97 m)
|Monroe, MA
|Misery Mountain (prom: 159 m)
|Williamstown, MA
Hiking essentials
According to American Hiking Society, the 10 essentials to hiking are the following:
- Appropriate footwear
- Map and compass/GPS
- Extra water and way to purify it
- Extra food
- Rain gear and extra clothing
- Safety items such as a fire, light and a whistle.
- First aid kit
- Knife or multi-purpose tool
- Sun screen and sun glasses
- Daypack/backpack
Before every hike the American Hiking Society says to make a plan, hike smart, go prepared, and know your capabilities.