Multi-day forest fire still burning in the Berkshires

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Fire crews have been working since Friday trying to knock down a massive brush fire in the Berkshires.

On Saturday, there were reports that the brush fire was burning across 180 acres. As of Sunday night, some reports claim 300 acres, and authorities have sent out warnings that the fire is approaching homes.

The fire was first reported off Henderson Road on Friday afternoon. It quickly covered a large area. Williamstown and North Adams Fire Departments have been assisted by several other North Berkshire fire companies.

Massachusetts State Police reports that their Airwing helicopter has been assisting throughout by dropping water from the reservoir in North Adams. A water pick-up station was also set up at the North Adams Airport.

State and local responders and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency say they’re “here for the long haul.”

The is an ongoing news story. Stick with NEWS10 for more as it develops.